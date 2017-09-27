Logo
Design from Havwoods range of herringbone & chevron engineered timber flooring

Last Updated on 27 Sep 2017

Havwoods modern timber flooring features multiple layers for extra strength and durability in commercial, retail and residential applications.

Overview
Description

A collection of pre-finished and unfinished herringbone and chevron engineered timber planks. These engineered timber blocks laid in geometrical patterns make for a stunning timber floor or cladding feature. All are manufactured precisely with ideal-proportioned dimensions, meaning they can be laid in an infinite array of captivating parquetry patterns.

Laying a herringbone or chevron floor is traditionally a time-consuming and labour-intensive process. With the Design form Havwoods range, products are available pre-finished in a comprehensive range of colours, with 4 chevron products even available as ready-made pre-assembled planks, cutting down both the time and cost of installation, without compromising on quality.

With a range of designs, colours and finishes at your disposal, the possibilities with a Havwoods parquetry floor are endless.

Suitable for residential, retail, hospitality, and commercial office projects.

Features and benefits:

  • Up to 30 year residential warranty
  • Pre-finished and available
  • Micro-bevelled and square edges
  • Create classic herringbone, basket weave and tumbling dice patterns
  • Suitable for glue-down installations

Contact
Display AddressNewcastle, NSW

150 King St

1300 428 966
Display AddressSydney, NSW

28 Margaret St

1300 428 966
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

215 Roden St

1300 428 966
