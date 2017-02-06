Design excellence from any angle - AXIS H1200 VLG

Made in France, the Axis H1200 VLG two sided wood fireplace is a display of geometric versatility and artisan engineered construction. With the option of which way this corner panoramic framed wood fireplace can be placed, the Axis H1200 VLG two sided wood fireplace will exude mesmerizing comfort and unsurpassed design excellence from any angle. The Axis H1200 VLG wood heater is a playful design that will bring polished urban to any space. The large glass viewing area also gives this French handmade wood heater a luxurious contemporary feel that is much sought-after.

All Axis fireplaces have Triple Action Heating; RADIANT (glass), ACCUMULATION (bricks) and CONVECTION (firebox). A perfect collision of practicality and well-made contemporary design, the Axis fireplace collection features the best in fireplace performance and innovative technology.

Sculpt is proud to be the sole provider of AXIS fireplaces within Australia and New Zealand.