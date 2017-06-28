Deltek Project Information Management (PIM) provides practice and project information management. Designed to support collaboration to assist employees in accessing vital project information in real time. PIM provides a central platform for companies to organise hundreds of files across all aspects of the business so that you can keep teams connected throughout a project’s lifecycle.

Deltek PIM has a range of benefits across a variety of roles:

Spend less time organising and more time executing, ensuring productivity and managing risk.

A central hub for information removes information silos and provides transparency

Enhance team efficiency with workflow and approval processes that help automate project delivery efforts.

PIM saves your business time and money by enabling your teams to access critical information to make proactive decisions.



Deltek PIM provides organisation, visibility, and intelligence to run a business smarter.