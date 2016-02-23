Dekodur™ decorative panels
Last Updated on 23 Feb 2016
Allplastics has launched their brand new line in Australia- Dekodur™ decorative panels
Overview
Allplastics has launched their brand new line in Australia- Dekodur™ decorative panels. As the world’s first CO2-neutral high pressure laminate, it is also formaldehyde and phenols free. Dekdour™ offers unique and innovative cladding in a range that sees metal, nature and artistic finishes as creative solutions.
Heat resistant and non-fading materials, the decorative panels are suitable for the following applications:
- Kitchen door inserts and splashbacks
- Point of sale displays
- Screens for privacy
- Shop fittings
- Internal cladding
- Magnetic boards
Dekodur™ has many key features including the use of real metal and wooden surfaces. Anti-bacterial and graffiti resistance, the Dekodur™ surfaces are also chemical, scratch and shock resistant.
Finishes and textures are extensive, enabling the creation of a multitude of looks:
- Solid colours
- Stainless steel, copper and tin
- Fantasy and wooden designs (using real wood)
- Bark cloth and aluminium
- Glass, magnetic and translucent
Dekodur™ is available in 3500 different textures and provides a whole new revelation of style and innovation.