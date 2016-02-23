Allplastics has launched their brand new line in Australia- Dekodur™ decorative panels. As the world’s first CO2-neutral high pressure laminate, it is also formaldehyde and phenols free. Dekdour™ offers unique and innovative cladding in a range that sees metal, nature and artistic finishes as creative solutions.

Heat resistant and non-fading materials, the decorative panels are suitable for the following applications:

Kitchen door inserts and splashbacks

Point of sale displays

Screens for privacy

Shop fittings

Internal cladding

Magnetic boards

Dekodur™ has many key features including the use of real metal and wooden surfaces. Anti-bacterial and graffiti resistance, the Dekodur™ surfaces are also chemical, scratch and shock resistant.

Finishes and textures are extensive, enabling the creation of a multitude of looks:

Solid colours

Stainless steel, copper and tin

Fantasy and wooden designs (using real wood)

Bark cloth and aluminium

Glass, magnetic and translucent

Dekodur™ is available in 3500 different textures and provides a whole new revelation of style and innovation.