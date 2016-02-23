Logo
Dekodur™ decorative panels

Last Updated on 23 Feb 2016

Allplastics has launched their brand new line in Australia- Dekodur™ decorative panels

Allplastics has launched their brand new line in Australia- Dekodur™ decorative panels. As the world’s first CO2-neutral high pressure laminate, it is also formaldehyde and phenols free. Dekdour™ offers unique and innovative cladding in a range that sees metal, nature and artistic finishes as creative solutions.

Heat resistant and non-fading materials, the decorative panels are suitable for the following applications:

  • Kitchen door inserts and splashbacks
  • Point of sale displays
  • Screens for privacy
  • Shop fittings
  • Internal cladding
  • Magnetic boards

Dekodur™ has many key features including the use of real metal and wooden surfaces. Anti-bacterial and graffiti resistance, the Dekodur™ surfaces are also chemical, scratch and shock resistant.

Finishes and textures are extensive, enabling the creation of a multitude of looks:

  • Solid colours
  • Stainless steel, copper and tin
  • Fantasy and wooden designs (using real wood)
  • Bark cloth and aluminium
  • Glass, magnetic and translucent

Dekodur™ is available in 3500 different textures and provides a whole new revelation of style and innovation.

DrawingBrochure
Allplastics Dekodur Re-y-stone brochure

1.82 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Dekodur surface finishes case study

409.38 KB

Download
Display AddressChatswood, NSW

Unit 20/380 Eastern Valley Way

02 9417 6111
