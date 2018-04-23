Utilise a frosted film for your conference room or design a pattern to liven up your entry area. Still allowing light to pass through, decorative and privacy films are a cost-effective way to liven up rooms and extend corporate identity throughout the building, for interior and exterior.

With our many options in style, opacity and translucency, you can tailor the amount of privacy you want for a space without sacrificing light. Simple application means they're easy to change based on tenant preference or change of purpose.

Talk to us about how we can customise designs specifically for you.

Features & Benefits: