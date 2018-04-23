Decorative and frosted film for privacy or a unique touch
Last Updated on 23 Apr 2018
Utilise a frosted film for your conference room or design a pattern to liven up your entry area. Still allowing light to pass through, decorative and privacy films are a cost-effective way to liven up rooms and extend corporate identity throughout the building, for interior and exterior.
Overview
With our many options in style, opacity and translucency, you can tailor the amount of privacy you want for a space without sacrificing light. Simple application means they're easy to change based on tenant preference or change of purpose.
Talk to us about how we can customise designs specifically for you.
Features & Benefits:
- A design element that can transform plain glass surfaces
- Add privacy, create stunning corporate identity, or simple use as a decorative feature
- Customise privacy without sacrificing light
- Saves on the cost of conventional blinds with their maintenance and cleaning
- Perfect for display windows, retail store fronts, and internal glass partitioned offices
- 3M offer a manufacturers warranty on commercial film applications ranging up to 12 years
