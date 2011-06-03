Decorative Surface Finishes from 3M Architectural Markets

3M™ DI-NOC™ Architectural Surface Finishes include natural and synthetic materials and surfaces such as wood grain, stone, carbon fibre and more for refurbishing and new projects.



Over 500 textured designs enable creative freedom

A range of designs to choose from to create your ideal space.

Lightweight but gives illusion of density, ideal where weight is a concern such as elevators and ceilings

Continue the feel of natural materials into a space without consuming the natural material

Can be applied on site, reducing downtime so facilities can be up and running again quickly

Some designs are moderately conformable and can be applied to curved surfaces

Use on existing doors, walls or ceilings, and on top of itself multiple times, reducing material waste

3M participates in a Carbon Offset program to offset CO2 emissions during the production of Fine Wood, Wood Grain and PS Colour Series.