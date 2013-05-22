Decorative Protection Coating for Concrete from Nanokote Pty Ltd

Key Features of ProGuard Decorative Protection Coating for Concrete

A reactive polymer that chemically bonds to concrete

Exceptionally high bond strength and durability

Can be applied to both new concrete and old coatings

ProGuard exceeds Vic Roads Sec. 685 requirements for permanent Anti Graffiti protection

Exceptional solvent and chemical resistance

UV stable. 10 year warranty for outdoor application

Hydrophobic surface resulting in low dirt pick up and self-cleaning properties

Coating available in almost all colours. The coating is also available in a satin or matt finish

Fast application with shorter requirements for traffic control. The likelihood of weather interruptions is much reduced. Both of these points mean that the coating can be applied in shorter time periods and be done when scheduled with less risk of delay

Application of ProGuard can take place at temperatures down to 3 Deg C and up to 95% R.H

Application of ProGuard can take place on damp concrete, which means that coating can commence within 10 – 15 minutes of the high pressure wash

No priming necessary and the coating can be applied as a single coat making application fast, enabling painting contracts to more easily meet timing and cost targets

Applications of Decorative Protection Coatings for Concrete

Road and rail tunnels

Bridges

Road safety barriers

Military buildings

Ports

Marine developments

ProGuard is a decorative protection coating for concrete specifically designed for use in high traffic areas such as road and rail infrastructure. The coating serves as both an anti carbonation coating and an anti graffiti coating, making it a one coating solution for the long-term protection of concrete.The ProGuard range of coatings are ideal for applications such as: