Decorative Metal Coatings by Liquid Metal Technologies

Liquid Metal Technologies specializes in a large variety of environmentally friendly metal finishes.



Why Choose Liquid Metal Technologies?

With a wide product range and expertise in application, our company is able to provide creative solutions for consideration in the use of metals in architectural and interior design projects.



The range includes nine standard metals - Aluminium, Brass, Copper, Bronze, Iron, Zinc, “Gold”, Pewter and “Platinum”. Each of them can be made in ten different finishes.



Their metal coatings are durable, non-toxic and they can oxidize like real metals.



LMT finishes can be sealed in order to preserve your desired effect and can also be waterproofed if requested. Short lead times, on-site application, pick-up and delivery upon request and extremely competitive prices are all guaranteed.



Typical applications are: decorative wall/ceiling panels, shopfronts and shop fit-outs, doors, furniture, signage, lift interiors, relief panelling and sculptures.



Liquid Metal Technologies technical advantages



Looks and feels like solid metal

3D and structural finishes

Excellent adhesion to any surfaces such as fibro-cement, clay, plaster, concrete, wood, MDF, foam, ceramic, etc

Applied on any shape and size. Engraved and raised shapes

Durability improved by number of high-tech protective coatings

Oxidizes like real metal

Non- toxic

Waterproofed if requested

On-site application available

Does not support combustion