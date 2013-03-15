Decorative Architectural Paving Systems from MPS Paving Systems Australia
By enhancing your asphalt or concrete surfaces you will not only be beautifying them but also making functional improvements
Overview
Description
MPS Paving Systems Australia provide decorative paving solutions for architectural and traffic management applications in the commercial, government and domestic sectors.
Aesthetically appealing Paving Solutions
The MPS Paving range covers a variety of paving products from commercial to residential designs
MPS Paving offers a variety of Paving Solutions which can be customised for individual requirements
- StreetPrint: Patented asphalt imprinting and coating process that produces realistic brick, slate, stone and other effects
- StreetBond: Leading edge surfacing systems to add colour to asphalt and concrete surfaces
- LogoTherm: High quality thermoplastic technology for durable horizontal signage on asphalt or concrete
- Architectial, residential and commercial paving solutions
- Interior and exterior applications
- Proven paving designs adding beauty, functionality and safety High durable ensuring long life and cost effectiveness
MPS Paving Systems continue to partner with the world’s leading suppliers to develop smarter paving solutions today.