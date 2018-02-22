Modular Dry Stone Walling System – Saving time and money

DecoR Stone introduces their new and unique Dry Stone Modular system to Australia making everything easier and faster.

Dry stone technology is best known in the context of wall construction and though increasingly popular there are many inherent problems with traditional stone walling. There is the cost and time involved to lay individual stones, not to mention to individually round the edges of each stone for a more natural feel, and then there is the cost of application which could be prohibitive (that’s if you could even find a quality stonemason or quality tradesman capable of the work) although, given a choice, most people would choose the beauty and longevity of natural stone.

Now DecoR Stone can immediately give you the look of a dry stone wall feature with their newest innovative product being added to their natural stone range – DecoR Stone Dry Stone Panels ™ - easy to install modular profiles, combining the beauty and romance of natural stones together with the ease of installation.

An extension of their successful Ledge Stone range, these DécoR Stone wall panels work perfectly for those looking for a country charm look, an organic and textured style, or someone wanting their home to stand apart from other look-alike homes.

Coming in three popular colours DecoR Stone Dry Stone Panels offer a complimentary colour for any look that is being sought.