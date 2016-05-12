DayRay - flexible day lighting

DayRay™ harvests daylight by the conversion of solar energy via a Solar Panel on the roof to drive a daylight simulator LED array on the ceiling. This new green technology is known as a Hybrid Solar Lighting Device or HSLD. Available in either a 30W or 50W solar panels.

And the good news is: Daylighting is now as flexible as you want it to be!

Can be fitted to all roof types

The ability to light the inner areas not suitable to conventional skylights or tubes

No heat loss/gain thereby reducing heat load on the building

No need for structural alterations

Two compact VividDay™ fittings can run from one Skypanel (50W)

Provides a connection with the outside environment and mimics skylighting by fluctuating as the clouds roll by

DayRay™ immediately enhances the overall feeling of any dark space and the spatial appeal of a well-lit room just makes life a lot brighter.