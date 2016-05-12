DayRay - flexible day lighting

Logo
Last Updated on 12 May 2016

DayRay™ harvests daylight by the conversion of solar energy via a Solar Panel on the roof to drive a daylight simulator LED array on the ceiling.

Overview
Description

DayRay™ harvests daylight by the conversion of solar energy via a Solar Panel on the roof to drive a daylight simulator LED array on the ceiling. This new green technology is known as a Hybrid Solar Lighting Device or HSLD. Available in either a 30W or 50W solar panels.

And the good news is: Daylighting is now as flexible as you want it to be!

  • Can be fitted to all roof types
  • The ability to light the inner areas not suitable to conventional skylights or tubes
  • No heat loss/gain thereby reducing heat load on the building
  • No need for structural alterations
  • Two compact VividDay™ fittings can run from one Skypanel (50W)
  • Provides a connection with the outside environment and mimics skylighting by fluctuating as the clouds roll by

DayRay™ immediately enhances the overall feeling of any dark space and the spatial appeal of a well-lit room just makes life a lot brighter.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Product information brochure

1013.69 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Circular specsheet

1.19 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
CSD corrugated spec sheet

3.41 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Pyramid specsheet

1.30 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Trim Dek specsheet

3.60 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Day Ray brochure

1.76 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
TSD Tile specsheet

3.13 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSeven Hills, NSW

30 Artisan Road

02 9745 1522
Postal AddressUnderwood, QLD

Unit 2/ 11 Eileen Street

02 9745 1522
