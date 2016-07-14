Logo
Davco Waterproofing - Class II and III waterproofing membranes and bond breakers for interior, exterior and submerged wet areas
Last Updated on 14 Jul 2016

Davco’s waterproofing membranes offer a variety of features and benefits and are designed for commercial and residential applications.

Overview
Description

Davco’s waterproofing membranes offer a variety of features and benefits and are designed for commercial and residential applications. Depending on the area to be waterproofed, our range includes ready-to-use acrylic and polyurethane membranes that can be applied directly out of the pail. We also have cementitious 2 part membranes that eliminate the need for reinforcement layers, thus saving application time and mess.

Davco’s waterproofing bond breaker is designed to allow normal building movement to be accommodated by a waterproofing membrane. Bond breakers allow the membrane to stretch, rather than snap, taking advantage of the elastic property of the material.

The Davco waterproofing range includes:

Waterproofing Membranes
Dampfast is a grey, flexible, 2 part Class II waterproofing membrane ideal for areas susceptible to ponding such as swimming pools and spas.

Dampflex is a ready to use, white, acrylic based, non-trafficable Class III waterproofing membrane suitable for interior and exterior applications.

K10 Plus is a flexible, 1 part, ready to use, water based polyurethane Class III waterproofing membrane available in green or grey.

K10 Rapid is a fast drying, highly flexible, water based polyurethane, Class III waterproofing membrane ideal for cooler climates.

Bond Breaker
K5 Bond Breaker is a neutral cure silicone designed to be used as a bond breaker in the installation of Class II & III waterproofing membranes.

Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

67 Elizabeth Street

02 9616 3000
