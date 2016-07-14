Davco Tile Adhesives - for all types of tiles, applications and substrates

Davco has a complete range of cement-based and pre-mixed paste adhesives suitable for all types of tiles, applications and substrates.

Choosing the right tile adhesive is essential to ensure a long-lasting installation. Tile adhesives are used to bond, or glue, tiles onto a surface or substrate. Because surfaces, substrates, tiles, areas and even tiling conditions don’t share the same characteristics they have different adhesive requirements.

Davco adhesives can be used to bond mosaics, marble, terracotta, natural stone, slate, quarry, granite, porcelain and ceramic tiles to substrates as diverse as plasterboard, fibre cement, concrete, brickwork, waterproofing membranes, screed, and existing tiles. For interior and exterior applications, commercial and domestic walls and floors, there’s a Davco adhesive that’s right for the job.

The extensive Davco tile adhesive range includes:

SMP Evo is a flexible cement-based adhesive for premium stone, marble and porcelain tiles featuring Dust Less Technology.

Ultraflex is a premium, rubber modified tile adhesive for rigid and flexible substrates. Suitable for walls, floors and thick or thin bed applications.

Powder Mastic is a flexible cement-based tile adhesive featuring Dust Less Technology, for large format and rectified edge tiles.

Ceramaflex is a flexible, rubber modified cement-based adhesive for use on flexible and rigid substrates.

Supamastic is a pre-mixed, flexible tile adhesive, ideal for light coloured stones on internal walls and floors.

Econofix is a bright white, flexible, cement-based, multipurpose tile adhesive.

Grey One Pot is an acrylic flexible, pre-mixed, thin bed, tile adhesive for interior wall and floor porous tiles.

Flexible CTA pre-mixed, white, flexible tile adhesive for internal walls and light coloured tiles.