Davco Grouts & Sealants - resist efflorescence, stain, mould and bacteria

Davco has a range of flexible, colour consistent, premium performance grouts with efflorescence, stain, mould and bacteria resistant properties.

We have grouts suitable for joints up to 12mm wide and for interior and exterior applications as well as swimming pools and wet areas.

Our sealant range includes flexible silicone sealants that have been matched to our grout colours so you can achieve seamless finish for your tiling project.

The Davco grout and sealant range includes:

Grout

Elite ColourGrout is a flexible premium performance grout that offers a superior smoothness for use on stone, marble & porcelain tiles.

Epoxy Grout is a three part, general purpose, water clean-up epoxy system for demanding commercial environments and ideal for use with most ceramic tiles.

Rejuvenation Grout is a cost effective, ready to use grout designed to be applied straight over existing grout to transform tired wall and floor tiles.

Sanitized® Colorgrout is a cementitious grout designed for use with most types of ceramic tiles and natural stone applications available in a large range of colours.

Slate & Quarry Grout is a cementitious grout for use with slate and quarry tiles and natural stones.

Sanitized® Superfine White Grout is a cement-based grout with a resistance to a broad spectrum of moulds and bacteria specifically designed for use on walls.

Sealants

Elite Silicone is a one component, flexible silicone sealant that matches the Elite ColourGrout colour range.