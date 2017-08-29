Daikin VRV slim-line ducted

Daikin's Slim-line Ducted series is a low profile ducted indoor designed to be located within the ceiling or under the floor to suit installations where space is at a premium. This ensures unparalleled flexibility and freedom of design.

Low profile design

At 245mm high with ESP of up to 150Pa, this is the ideal solution for applications with tight ceiling space.

Automatic airflow adjustment

Reduces on-site commissioning, as fan speed adjusts automatically to suit your duct design.

Quiet operations

The noise level in the FXSQ50 (5.6kW) model is down to 29dBA. (this varies for other models in the range)

Drain pump

A drain pump is fitted as standard, providing a generous 850mm lift for greater installation flexibility.