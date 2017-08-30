Daikin VRV compact cassette

Daikin’s Fully Flat Compact Cassette is a powerful, efficient and discreet solution for commercial, retail and residential applications where both aesthetics and performance are paramount.

Contemporary design

Fully flat design integrates seamlessly into a single ceiling tile enabling lights, speakers and sprinklers to be installed in the adjoining ceiling tiles.

Presence sensors

Optional presence and floor sensors ensures perfect interior comfort and conserves energy when the room is unoccupied.

Range of airflow patterns

2, 3 and 4-way airflow patterns are available enabling installation in the corner of a room or to suit your room configuration.

Drain pump

A drain pump is fitted as standard, providing a generous 850mm lift for greater installation flexibility.