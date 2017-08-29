Daikin VRV compact bulkhead

Daikin's Compact Bulkhead series is a compact, lightweight, low static ducted unit designed to suit residential apartment applications.

Discreet installation

Compact size (450mm depth & 200mm height) allows for easy installation into drop ceilings and wardrobes ensures clean, contemporary room aesthetic.

Drain pump

Includes a built-in drain pump with 750mm lift as standard.

Flexible installation

Designed to accommodate either rear or bottom return to suit site constraints.

Return air filter

Optional return air filter that can be mounted to suit rear or bottom return.