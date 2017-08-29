Daikin VRV compact bulkhead
Last Updated on 29 Aug 2017
Daikin's Compact Bulkhead series is a compact, lightweight, low static ducted unit designed to suit residential apartment applications.
Overview
Discreet installation
Compact size (450mm depth & 200mm height) allows for easy installation into drop ceilings and wardrobes ensures clean, contemporary room aesthetic.
Drain pump
Includes a built-in drain pump with 750mm lift as standard.
Flexible installation
Designed to accommodate either rear or bottom return to suit site constraints.
Return air filter
Optional return air filter that can be mounted to suit rear or bottom return.