Daikin VRV ceiling suspended cassette
Last Updated on 29 Aug 2017
Daikin’s Ceiling Suspended Cassette provides optimal air distribution for enhanced in-room comfort featuring a compact low-profile form factor making it the ideal choice for installation in areas without a ceiling void.
Overview
Contemporary aesthetics
Flaps fully close when unit stops. Clean and sleek finish with a height of only 198mm.
5 directions of airflow
Option to be selected from the NavEase controller to suit room requirement – improves airflow distribution.
Energy efficient operations
DC fan motor delivers airflow efficiently with 3-step control.
Drain pan
Drain pan comes with silver ion antibacterial treatment.