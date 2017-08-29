Logo
Daikin VRV ceiling suspended cassette
Last Updated on 29 Aug 2017

Daikin’s Ceiling Suspended Cassette provides optimal air distribution for enhanced in-room comfort featuring a compact low-profile form factor making it the ideal choice for installation in areas without a ceiling void.

Overview
Description

Contemporary aesthetics

Flaps fully close when unit stops. Clean and sleek finish with a height of only 198mm.

5 directions of airflow

Option to be selected from the NavEase controller to suit room requirement – improves airflow distribution.

Energy efficient operations

DC fan motor delivers airflow efficiently with 3-step control.

Drain pan

Drain pan comes with silver ion antibacterial treatment.

Contact
Display AddressChipping Norton, NSW

Head Office 62-66 Governor Macquarie Drive

1300 368 300
