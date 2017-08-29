Daikin VRV ceiling suspended cassette

Daikin’s Ceiling Suspended Cassette provides optimal air distribution for enhanced in-room comfort featuring a compact low-profile form factor making it the ideal choice for installation in areas without a ceiling void.

Contemporary aesthetics

Flaps fully close when unit stops. Clean and sleek finish with a height of only 198mm.

5 directions of airflow

Option to be selected from the NavEase controller to suit room requirement – improves airflow distribution.

Energy efficient operations

DC fan motor delivers airflow efficiently with 3-step control.

Drain pan

Drain pan comes with silver ion antibacterial treatment.