Daikin VRV IV-S multi split outdoor unit

Daikin's VRV IV-S multi split air conditioning system incorporates the latest technology from our VRV commercial air conditioners including remarkable energy efficiency, quiet operations and long piping runs of up to 100m (24kW Model) for flexible condenser placement.

With the size of the Australian residential blocks reducing over time, the compact size and horizontal discharge design of the VRV IV-S outdoor unit makes it an ideal solution to suit the modern home design.

Ultimate versatility

As many as 14 indoors can be connected ranging from wall mounted, floor standing, bulkheads, cassettes and ceiling suspended units.

Space saving compact footprint

Available in a wide range of capacities whilst maintaining a compact installation footprint with long piping runs of up to 100m (24kW Model), enabling flexible condenser placement on balconies and tight spaces without compromising the appearance of the building’s façade.

Energy efficient

Running costs are kept low as independent control enables only rooms requiring air conditioning to be switched on.

Comfort for everyone

Each indoor unit can be individually controlled, scheduled and set to the desired room temperature ensuring optimal comfort for all occupants.