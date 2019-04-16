Madoka gives you perfect control over your individual climate. A minimalistic touch button controller with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity*, Madoka features three navigational buttons** and a clutter-free display. Comfort is guaranteed in the most intuitive way imaginable.

Available in two attractive finishes (White or Black), Madoka adds style & class to any interior space.

Compact Design:

Measuring just 85 x 85 mm, Madoka is extremely compact and will easily blend into your rooms decor.

Advanced Control:

Using the Daikin Madoka app advanced functions can be performed (Scheduling, Energy

Saving Functions & Servicing).

Simplified Control:

Basic functions can be performed using the 3 on-screen touch buttons (Setpoint, Operation Mode etc.).

Built-in sensor & status indicator:

Featuring built-in temperature sensor & blue LED status indicator for convenient monitoring at a glance.

​*ON/OFF button is a physical button

**Direct connection via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE 4.2 or higher), App is available on Android (5.0) & iOS (8.0) devices