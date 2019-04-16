Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Daikin Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Detailed image of Daikin Madoka Controller
Detailed image of Daikin Madoka Controller

Daikin Madoka controller

Last Updated on 16 Apr 2019

Madoka gives you perfect control over your individual climate. A minimalistic touch button controller with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity, Madoka features three navigational buttons and a clutter-free display. Comfort is guaranteed in the most intuitive way imaginable.

Overview
Description

Madoka gives you perfect control over your individual climate. A minimalistic touch button controller with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity*, Madoka features three navigational buttons** and a clutter-free display. Comfort is guaranteed in the most intuitive way imaginable.

Available in two attractive finishes (White or Black), Madoka adds style & class to any interior space.

Compact Design:

Measuring just 85 x 85 mm, Madoka is extremely compact and will easily blend into your rooms decor.

Advanced Control:

Using the Daikin Madoka app advanced functions can be performed (Scheduling, Energy
Saving Functions & Servicing).

Simplified Control:

Basic functions can be performed using the 3 on-screen touch buttons (Setpoint, Operation Mode etc.).

Built-in sensor & status indicator:

Featuring built-in temperature sensor & blue LED status indicator for convenient monitoring at a glance.

*ON/OFF button is a physical button

**Direct connection via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE 4.2 or higher), App is available on Android (5.0) & iOS (8.0) devices

Contact
Display AddressChipping Norton, NSW

Head Office 62-66 Governor Macquarie Drive

1300 368 300
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap