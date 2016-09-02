DURASHIELD® Profiled PVC Sheet
Last Updated on 02 Sep 2016
DURASHIELD profiled PVC sheet is an all-round durable roofing solution, combining excellent resistance to chemicals, fire and impact.
Overview
DURASHIELD profiled PVC sheet is an all-round durable roofing solution, combining excellent resistance to chemicals, fire and impact.
DURASHIELD endures harsh chemical environments where other roofing materials will quickly become corrode, making it ideal for roofing, siding and cladding applications in industry, agriculture and construction.
DURASHIELD is available in a variety of clear and opaque colours and many profiles. It can be easily installed in DIY applications around the house using ordinary tools.
Main benefits:
- Excellent chemical resistance
- Weather and UV resistant
- High fire resistance
- Will not rust or corrode
- Ideal for arched roofs, curved walls
- High impact - resists breakage
- Easily handled, quickly installed
- Requires minimum maintenance
Suitable applications:
- Coastal plants and warehouses
- Chemical and pharmaceutical plants
- Mines and metal processing facilities
- Livestock structures
- Food manufacturing and storage
- Residential carports and pergolas