DURASHIELD profiled PVC sheet is an all-round durable roofing solution, combining excellent resistance to chemicals, fire and impact.

DURASHIELD endures harsh chemical environments where other roofing materials will quickly become corrode, making it ideal for roofing, siding and cladding applications in industry, agriculture and construction.

DURASHIELD is available in a variety of clear and opaque colours and many profiles. It can be easily installed in DIY applications around the house using ordinary tools.

Main benefits:

Excellent chemical resistance

Weather and UV resistant

High fire resistance

Will not rust or corrode

Ideal for arched roofs, curved walls

High impact - resists breakage

Easily handled, quickly installed

Requires minimum maintenance

Suitable applications: