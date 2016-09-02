Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Palram Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
DURASHIELD® Profiled PVC Sheet
DURASHIELD� Seaside Chemical Warehouse Roofing - Israel
DURASHIELD� Roofing in Caserones Mine - Chile
DURASHIELD� cow shed in dairy farm - Israel
URASHIELD� roofing in 'Unicoop' pig farm - Uruguay
DURASHIELD� warehouse in Nyrstar zinc mine - Tasmania
DURASHIELD� chemicals warehouse in TIS port - Ukraine
DURASHIELD® Profiled PVC Sheet
DURASHIELD� Seaside Chemical Warehouse Roofing - Israel
DURASHIELD� Roofing in Caserones Mine - Chile
DURASHIELD� cow shed in dairy farm - Israel
URASHIELD� roofing in 'Unicoop' pig farm - Uruguay
DURASHIELD� warehouse in Nyrstar zinc mine - Tasmania
DURASHIELD� chemicals warehouse in TIS port - Ukraine

DURASHIELD® Profiled PVC Sheet

Last Updated on 02 Sep 2016

DURASHIELD profiled PVC sheet is an all-round durable roofing solution, combining excellent resistance to chemicals, fire and impact.

Overview
Description

DURASHIELD profiled PVC sheet is an all-round durable roofing solution, combining excellent resistance to chemicals, fire and impact.

DURASHIELD endures harsh chemical environments where other roofing materials will quickly become corrode, making it ideal for roofing, siding and cladding applications in industry, agriculture and construction.

DURASHIELD is available in a variety of clear and opaque colours and many profiles. It can be easily installed in DIY applications around the house using ordinary tools.

Main benefits:

  • Excellent chemical resistance
  • Weather and UV resistant
  • High fire resistance
  • Will not rust or corrode
  • Ideal for arched roofs, curved walls
  • High impact - resists breakage
  • Easily handled, quickly installed
  • Requires minimum maintenance

Suitable applications:

  • Coastal plants and warehouses
  • Chemical and pharmaceutical plants
  • Mines and metal processing facilities
  • Livestock structures
  • Food manufacturing and storage
  • Residential carports and pergolas
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Durashield brochure

807.07 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Durashield technical guide

579.75 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Durashield projects portfolio

5.89 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressDerrimut, VIC

34 Buys Court

03 9219 4444
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap