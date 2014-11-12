DURASHEATH-3 from Composite Global Solutions

DURASHEATH-3 combines the high R-Value of PIR rigid foam with a reinforced matte grey, paintable surface. The matte fiberglass face makes this the most durable PIR board on the market and enables the insulation to blend in with concrete surroundings.

With identical thermal performance characteristics as our top selling Thermasheath-3 PIR board, DURASHEATH-3 brings an aesthetic focus to the car park insulation market that has been previously absent.

Composite Global Solutions also offers a full range of matching fasteners and tape to complement whatever style of DURASHEATH-3 you choose.

Applications

Carparks

Soffit areas

Ceiling applications in new construction for commercial, residential, agricultural and industrial buildings.

Installation

DURASHEATH-3 is incredibly easy to install. The lightweight rigid boards are effortlessly cut to size and joints can be taped for aesthetics. DS3 boards are easily drilled offering excellent access for installation of services.

Sustainability attributes

Low embodied energy. Reduces waste or pollution. Reduces heating or cooling load. Reduces energy consumption.