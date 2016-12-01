DHCE 6 & 8 electronically controlled hot water
The DHCE 6 and 8 hot water systems are single phase instant hot water systems ideal for low flow installations as the water heater has a switch on flow rate at only 1.5 litres per minute.
Overview
Description
These single phase hot water systems are electronically controlled and are compact in design, thus are ideal for applications where space is tight.
Features of the DHCE 6 and 8:
- Modern carbon look design
- Electronically controlled
- Three selectable temperature outputs for greater convenience
- Delivers a maximum of 50 Degrees Celsius hot water in accordance with AS3498
- No safe tray or drainage required
- Tubular heating element
Available in electrical size:
- DHCE 6/50 - 7.1kW, 30 Amps, single phase 240V
- DHCE 8/50 - 9.5kW, 40 Amps, single phase 240V
Frequently Asked Questions
How far can the DHCE be installed away from the hot water outlets?
The DHCE's are designed to be installed as close as practical to the most used hot water outlet. Installing closer to the point of use can help to save water and energy by delivering hot water quickly to the outlet. The Stiebel Eltron single phase electric instantaneous water heaters are designed to service multiple outlets (note that this is will depend on the DHCE model selected) located several metres away from the system.
Does the DHCE operate on a standard 10 Amp power point with three pin plug?
No, all of the DHCE single phase instantaneous water heaters require a dedicated hard wired circuit as they draw more than 10 Amps.
Where can I install the unit?
The DHCE instant hot water systems can be installed almost anywhere due to their compact design. The water heater does not require ventilation, relief drain or safe trays so it can be installed in a cupboard, in the roof space, below the sink, in a service cavity, in a Euro laundry just to name a few options.
Are the DHCE water heaters suitable to use with low flow tapware?
Yes, the DHCE has a switch on flow rate of only 1.5L/min making them ideal water heaters to use with low flow tapware.
Can I replace my single phase electric storage water heaters with a DHCE instantaneous electric water heater?
The DHCE instant hot water system will not deliver the same temperature hot water at the same flow rates as an electric storage water heater. Please contact our customer service team on 1800 153 351 to determine which instantaneous water heater is right for your application.