DHCE 6 & 8 electronically controlled hot water

The DHCE 6 and 8 hot water systems are single phase instant hot water systems ideal for low flow installations as the water heater has a switch on flow rate at only 1.5 litres per minute.

These single phase hot water systems are electronically controlled and are compact in design, thus are ideal for applications where space is tight.

Features of the DHCE 6 and 8:

Modern carbon look design

Electronically controlled

Three selectable temperature outputs for greater convenience

Delivers a maximum of 50 Degrees Celsius hot water in accordance with AS3498

No safe tray or drainage required

Tubular heating element

Available in electrical size: