DHB-E instant hot water systems

The Stiebel DHB-E range of three phase electric instant hot water heater offers the comfort settings of an electronically controlled instantaneous water heater.

The heaters use 3i technology with three sensors to actively-control the hot water output, this allows and compensates for temperature fluctuations in the water supply delivering a pleasant hot water experience.

The DHB-E series saves energy by only heating water when it is required unlike other heaters that are constantly heating and reheating water to maintain the desired temperature.

The features of the DHB-E include:

Made in Germany

Electronically controlled design

Space saving design

Suitable for hard or soft water areas

Rotary dial with temperature selection between 30-60°C

Available in electrical size:

DHB-E 18 AU - 19.6kW, 27 Amps per phase, three phase 415V

DHB-E 27 AU - 29.1kW, 40 Amps per phase, three phase 415V

All DHB-E units come with 5 year full parts and labour domestic warranty.