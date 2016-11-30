DHB-E instant hot water systems
Last Updated on 30 Nov 2016
The Stiebel DHB-E range of three phase electric instant hot water heater offers the comfort settings of an electronically controlled instantaneous water heater.
Overview
The heaters use 3i technology with three sensors to actively-control the hot water output, this allows and compensates for temperature fluctuations in the water supply delivering a pleasant hot water experience.
The DHB-E series saves energy by only heating water when it is required unlike other heaters that are constantly heating and reheating water to maintain the desired temperature.
The features of the DHB-E include:
- Made in Germany
- Electronically controlled design
- Space saving design
- Suitable for hard or soft water areas
- Rotary dial with temperature selection between 30-60°C
Available in electrical size:
- DHB-E 18 AU - 19.6kW, 27 Amps per phase, three phase 415V
- DHB-E 27 AU - 29.1kW, 40 Amps per phase, three phase 415V
All DHB-E units come with 5 year full parts and labour domestic warranty.