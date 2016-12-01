DHB-E 13 AU instant hot water not exceeding 50 degrees celsius

For three phase electric instant hot water, the DHB-E 13 from Stiebel is an electronically controlled to maintain water delivery temperature not exceeding 50 degrees celcius.

Made in Germany but designed for Australian conditions, the DHB-E 13 heats water in accordance with AS3498.

The heater uses bare wire technology to deliver fast and effecient water heating and enables the DHB-E 13 to be used in both hard or soft water areas.

Other features of the heater include:

Rotary dial temperature selection from 30-50°Celsius

Electronic safety system with air detection

5 Year full parts and labour domestic warranty

Available in electrical size: