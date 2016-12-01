DHB-E 13 AU instant hot water not exceeding 50 degrees celsius
Last Updated on 01 Dec 2016
For three phase electric instant hot water, the DHB-E 13 from Stiebel is an electronically controlled to maintain water delivery temperature not exceeding 50 degrees celcius.
Overview
Made in Germany but designed for Australian conditions, the DHB-E 13 heats water in accordance with AS3498.
The heater uses bare wire technology to deliver fast and effecient water heating and enables the DHB-E 13 to be used in both hard or soft water areas.
Other features of the heater include:
- Rotary dial temperature selection from 30-50°Celsius
- Electronic safety system with air detection
- 5 Year full parts and labour domestic warranty
Available in electrical size:
- DHB-E 13 AU - 14.5kW, 20 Amps per phase, three phase 415