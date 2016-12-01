Logo
3 phase electric instantaneous water heaters: DHB-E 13 AU
DHB-E 13 AU instant hot water not exceeding 50 degrees celsius

For three phase electric instant hot water, the DHB-E 13 from Stiebel is an electronically controlled to maintain water delivery temperature not exceeding 50 degrees celcius.

Overview
Made in Germany but designed for Australian conditions, the DHB-E 13 heats water in accordance with AS3498.

The heater uses bare wire technology to deliver fast and effecient water heating and enables the DHB-E 13 to be used in both hard or soft water areas.

Other features of the heater include:

  • Rotary dial temperature selection from 30-50°Celsius
  • Electronic safety system with air detection
  • 5 Year full parts and labour domestic warranty

Available in electrical size:

  • DHB-E 13 AU - 14.5kW, 20 Amps per phase, three phase 415
Display AddressPyrmont, NSW

Sydney Showroom 2 Harvey St

1800 153 351
