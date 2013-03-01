Deskline Workplace Actuator Systems for adjustment of desks, workstations or kitchens by LINAK

The DESKLINE linear actuators are integrated into customer guidance designs. These height adjustable actuator solutions add variety and flexibility to the workplace when compared with traditional workstations. The versatility of height adjustable workstations ensures they are suited to almost any area or office space.

Flexible electric actuator solution

Improve your business and gain competitive edge with LINAK's desk lift solutions. DESKLINE can be applied to:

Office desks

Industrial workstations

Technical workstations

Kitchens

Flat screens and interactive displays.

DESKLINE Workplace Actuator Systems give people of all different heights the ability to work in an ergonomic and comfortable manner, whether they choose to sit or stand. The DESKLI NE series is available in white, grey or black.