Deskline Workplace Actuator Systems for adjustment of desks, workstations or kitchens by LINAK

Last Updated on 01 Mar 2013
DESKLINE Electrical Motor Systems for height adjustable workplace or household solutions
Overview
The DESKLINE linear actuators are integrated into customer guidance designs. These height adjustable actuator solutions add variety and flexibility to the workplace when compared with traditional workstations. The versatility of height adjustable workstations ensures they are suited to almost any area or office space.
Flexible electric actuator solution
Improve your business and gain competitive edge with LINAK's desk lift solutions. DESKLINE can be applied to:
- Office desks
- Industrial workstations
- Technical workstations
- Kitchens
- Flat screens and interactive displays.
DESKLINE Workplace Actuator Systems give people of all different heights the ability to work in an ergonomic and comfortable manner, whether they choose to sit or stand. The DESKLI NE series is available in white, grey or black.
Downloads
Linear Actuator LA31 Data Sheet
268.15 KB
Built-in Actuator DB4 Data Sheet
426.48 KB
Built-in Actuator DB5 Data Sheet
275.86 KB
Built-in Actuator DB6 Data Sheet
289.31 KB
Desklift DB14 Data Sheet
695.58 KB
Built-in Actuator DB16 Data Sheet
791.01 KB
Linak Deskline: Electrical adjustments brochure
920.66 KB
Linak Deskline product overview
4.78 MB