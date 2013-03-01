Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
LINAK Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Deskline Workplace Actuator Systems for adjustment of desks, workstations or kitchens by LINAK
Deskline Workplace Actuator Systems for adjustment of desks, workstations or kitchens by LINAK
Deskline Workplace Actuator Systems for adjustment of desks, workstations or kitchens by LINAK
Deskline Workplace Actuator Systems for adjustment of desks, workstations or kitchens by LINAK
Deskline Workplace Actuator Systems for adjustment of desks, workstations or kitchens by LINAK
Deskline Workplace Actuator Systems for adjustment of desks, workstations or kitchens by LINAK

Deskline Workplace Actuator Systems for adjustment of desks, workstations or kitchens by LINAK

Last Updated on 01 Mar 2013

DESKLINE Electrical Motor Systems for height adjustable workplace or household solutions

Overview
Description

The DESKLINE linear actuators are integrated into customer guidance designs. These height adjustable actuator solutions add variety and flexibility to the workplace when compared with traditional workstations. The versatility of height adjustable workstations ensures they are suited to almost any area or office space.

Flexible electric actuator solution

Improve your business and gain competitive edge with LINAK's desk lift solutions. DESKLINE can be applied to:

  • Office desks
  • Industrial workstations
  • Technical workstations
  • Kitchens
  • Flat screens and interactive displays.

DESKLINE Workplace Actuator Systems give people of all different heights the ability to work in an ergonomic and comfortable manner, whether they choose to sit or stand. The DESKLI NE series is available in white, grey or black.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Linear Actuator LA31 Data Sheet

268.15 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Built-in Actuator DB4 Data Sheet

426.48 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Built-in Actuator DB5 Data Sheet

275.86 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Built-in Actuator DB6 Data Sheet

289.31 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Desklift DB14 Data Sheet

695.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Built-in Actuator DB16 Data Sheet

791.01 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Linak Deskline: Electrical adjustments brochure

920.66 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Linak Deskline product overview

4.78 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

82 Bazalgette Crescent

03 8796 9777
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap