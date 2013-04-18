DENYO Prime Power and Standby Industrial Diesel Generators from REDSTAR Equipment

We provide Reliable Power Solutions for Industrial or Mining Applications

Single to three phase generator units

Diesel generators ranging from 6kVA to 1100kVA

Excellent fuel economy

Silent generators

DENYO generator products feature major engine brands such as Kubota, Hino, Komatsu and Isuzu

Standby Generators for Power Failure or Blackouts

Prime Diesel Generators

Four stroke, water cooled, direct injection fuel system

Built in fuel filter that is replaceable

Cooling radiator and fan

Fuel connection hoses that are flexible

Manual oil sump drain valve

Exhaust silencer and steel bellows suitable for industrial environments

Jacket water heater

Redstar stocks complete lines of generators for various applications including standby units to prime applications both mobile and fixed as well as powering camps.Diesel standby generators monitor the mains power supply and start up automatically when power failure is detected. All generators come fully equipped with static battery charger and emergency stop push button, as well as LED alarm indication.Available in both fixed and mobile, these generators are generally used as the sole source of power. Fixed will rarely be moved over the life of the generator whereas mobile will be moved frequently, often used for construction sites or rental applications.REDSTAR focus on reliability and quality, and offer the most fuel efficient generators available