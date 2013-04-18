DENYO Prime Power and Standby Industrial Diesel Generators from REDSTAR Equipment
Last Updated on 18 Apr 2013
World renowned Industrial Diesel Generators that are highly effective in safely generating power for all industrial needs.
Overview
Description
Redstar stocks complete lines of generators for various applications including standby units to prime applications both mobile and fixed as well as powering camps.
We provide Reliable Power Solutions for Industrial or Mining Applications
Diesel standby generators monitor the mains power supply and start up automatically when power failure is detected. All generators come fully equipped with static battery charger and emergency stop push button, as well as LED alarm indication.
Prime Diesel Generators
Available in both fixed and mobile, these generators are generally used as the sole source of power. Fixed will rarely be moved over the life of the generator whereas mobile will be moved frequently, often used for construction sites or rental applications.
We provide Reliable Power Solutions for Industrial or Mining Applications
- Single to three phase generator units
- Diesel generators ranging from 6kVA to 1100kVA
- Excellent fuel economy
- Silent generators
- DENYO generator products feature major engine brands such as Kubota, Hino, Komatsu and Isuzu
Diesel standby generators monitor the mains power supply and start up automatically when power failure is detected. All generators come fully equipped with static battery charger and emergency stop push button, as well as LED alarm indication.
Prime Diesel Generators
Available in both fixed and mobile, these generators are generally used as the sole source of power. Fixed will rarely be moved over the life of the generator whereas mobile will be moved frequently, often used for construction sites or rental applications.
- Four stroke, water cooled, direct injection fuel system
- Built in fuel filter that is replaceable
- Cooling radiator and fan
- Fuel connection hoses that are flexible
- Manual oil sump drain valve
- Exhaust silencer and steel bellows suitable for industrial environments
- Jacket water heater
Downloads
Brochure
Prime Fixed Generator 100
404.27 KB
Brochure
DENYO DA-6000SS Single Phase Power Generator
253.73 KB
Brochure
DENYO DCA-15ESK-DA Three Phase Power Generator
154.86 KB
Brochure
DENYO DCA-25ESK Three Phase Power Generator
145.47 KB
Brochure
DENYO DCA-45ESI-DA Three Phase Power Generator
149.25 KB
Brochure
DENYO DCA-800SPK Three Phase Power Generator
151.55 KB
Brochure
RAPD 1250C Diesel Generating Set
275.09 KB
Brochure
RAPD 30C Diesel Generating Set
182.38 KB
Brochure
RAPD 10PE Diesel Generating Set
183.7 KB
Brochure
RAPD 110PE Diesel Generating Set
179.08 KB
Brochure
RAPD 2500P Diesel Generating Set
287.4 KB