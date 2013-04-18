Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Redstar Equipment
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Diesel Generators with excellent fuel economy
Durable Generators for long lasting performance
Industrial Diesel Generators for demanding applications
Prime Power and Standby Diesel Generators
Diesel Generators with excellent fuel economy
Durable Generators for long lasting performance
Industrial Diesel Generators for demanding applications
Prime Power and Standby Diesel Generators

DENYO Prime Power and Standby Industrial Diesel Generators from REDSTAR Equipment

Last Updated on 18 Apr 2013

World renowned Industrial Diesel Generators that are highly effective in safely generating power for all industrial needs.

Overview
Description
Redstar stocks complete lines of generators for various applications including standby units to prime applications both mobile and fixed as well as powering camps.

We provide Reliable Power Solutions for Industrial or Mining Applications
  • Single to three phase generator units
  • Diesel generators ranging from 6kVA to 1100kVA
  • Excellent fuel economy
  • Silent generators
  • DENYO generator products feature major engine brands such as Kubota, Hino, Komatsu and Isuzu
Standby Generators for Power Failure or Blackouts
Diesel standby generators monitor the mains power supply and start up automatically when power failure is detected. All generators come fully equipped with static battery charger and emergency stop push button, as well as LED alarm indication.

Prime Diesel Generators
Available in both fixed and mobile, these generators are generally used as the sole source of power. Fixed will rarely be moved over the life of the generator whereas mobile will be moved frequently, often used for construction sites or rental applications.
  • Four stroke, water cooled, direct injection fuel system
  • Built in fuel filter that is replaceable
  • Cooling radiator and fan
  • Fuel connection hoses that are flexible
  • Manual oil sump drain valve
  • Exhaust silencer and steel bellows suitable for industrial environments
  • Jacket water heater
REDSTAR focus on reliability and quality, and offer the most fuel efficient generators available

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Prime Fixed Generator 100

404.27 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DENYO DA-6000SS Single Phase Power Generator

253.73 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DENYO DCA-15ESK-DA Three Phase Power Generator

154.86 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DENYO DCA-25ESK Three Phase Power Generator

145.47 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DENYO DCA-45ESI-DA Three Phase Power Generator

149.25 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DENYO DCA-800SPK Three Phase Power Generator

151.55 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
RAPD 1250C Diesel Generating Set

275.09 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
RAPD 30C Diesel Generating Set

182.38 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
RAPD 10PE Diesel Generating Set

183.7 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
RAPD 110PE Diesel Generating Set

179.08 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
RAPD 2500P Diesel Generating Set

287.4 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRocklea, QLD

1828 Ipswich Road

1800 733 782
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap