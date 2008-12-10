Logo
Industrial Diesel Welders for demanding applications
DSW 500S Rollover Welders
CCW-480 ESW Diesel Welders
New and used diesel welders for hire

DENYO Industrial Diesel Welders from REDSTAR Equipment

Last Updated on 10 Dec 2008

Industrial Diesel welders that are made to support mining work, ensure a safe and very efficient welding job

Overview
Description
REDSTAR Equipment is the exclusive DENYO generator supplier for Australia. Designed for specialised industrial use Australia wide, REDSTAR supplies a range of single and dual operated diesel welders from 250 to 500 amp with the most fuel efficient options available across the entire range of diesel products.

High performance DENYO Diesel Welders for demanding applications
DENYO produce high quality welding equipment with a huge range of diesel welders ranging from 250AMP to 500AMP. DENYO provides a product to suit any industrial or mining application.
  • All DENYO welder products are built to endure the rigors of Heavy Industry, Mining and the harsh Australian climate
  • Diesel Welders/Generators ranging from 250AMP to 500AMP
  • DENYO welders feature extremely quiet operation
  • Wide range of welding technology advancements are incorporated into design
  • New and Used welders available
Excellent economy with DENYO Diesel Welding Equipment
  • DENYO Welders have superior fuel economy
  • Welders are backed by a comprehensive Warranty and Service network
  • DENYO welder generators utilise major engine brands such as Kubota and Yanmar
  • Parts, Spares and Filters readily available
  • Variety of welding accessories, upgrades and outlets
The DENYO Diesel Welders have been engineered with durability and reliability in mind. REDSTAR offer welding and power generation products to suit every application.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Redstar DLW-300LS Welders

198.19 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Redstar DLW-300LSW Welders

194 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Redstar DAW-500S Welders

243.01 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Redstar DCW-400ES Welders

169.75 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Redstar DCW-450S Welders

163.1 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Redstar DCW-480ESW CC/CV Welders

226.45 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Redstar DLW-300ESW Welders

165.36 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Redstar DLW-400ESW Welders

165.47 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Redstar TLW-230ES Welders

157.14 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Denyo Welder Comparison Chart

221.17 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRocklea, QLD

1828 Ipswich Road

1800 733 782
