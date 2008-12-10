DENYO Industrial Diesel Welders from REDSTAR Equipment
Last Updated on 10 Dec 2008
Industrial Diesel welders that are made to support mining work, ensure a safe and very efficient welding job
Overview
Description
REDSTAR Equipment is the exclusive DENYO generator supplier for Australia. Designed for specialised industrial use Australia wide, REDSTAR supplies a range of single and dual operated diesel welders from 250 to 500 amp with the most fuel efficient options available across the entire range of diesel products.
High performance DENYO Diesel Welders for demanding applications
DENYO produce high quality welding equipment with a huge range of diesel welders ranging from 250AMP to 500AMP. DENYO provides a product to suit any industrial or mining application.
High performance DENYO Diesel Welders for demanding applications
DENYO produce high quality welding equipment with a huge range of diesel welders ranging from 250AMP to 500AMP. DENYO provides a product to suit any industrial or mining application.
- All DENYO welder products are built to endure the rigors of Heavy Industry, Mining and the harsh Australian climate
- Diesel Welders/Generators ranging from 250AMP to 500AMP
- DENYO welders feature extremely quiet operation
- Wide range of welding technology advancements are incorporated into design
- New and Used welders available
- DENYO Welders have superior fuel economy
- Welders are backed by a comprehensive Warranty and Service network
- DENYO welder generators utilise major engine brands such as Kubota and Yanmar
- Parts, Spares and Filters readily available
- Variety of welding accessories, upgrades and outlets
Downloads
Brochure
Redstar DLW-300LS Welders
198.19 KB
Brochure
Redstar DLW-300LSW Welders
194 KB
Brochure
Redstar DAW-500S Welders
243.01 KB
Brochure
Redstar DCW-400ES Welders
169.75 KB
Brochure
Redstar DCW-450S Welders
163.1 KB
Brochure
Redstar DCW-480ESW CC/CV Welders
226.45 KB
Brochure
Redstar DLW-300ESW Welders
165.36 KB
Brochure
Redstar DLW-400ESW Welders
165.47 KB
Brochure
Redstar TLW-230ES Welders
157.14 KB
Brochure
Denyo Welder Comparison Chart
221.17 KB