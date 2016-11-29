Logo
3 phase electric instantaneous water heaters: DEL 18 AU and DEL 27 AU
DEL 50 degree celsius instant hot water on demand

Last Updated on 29 Nov 2016

The Stiebel DEL AU three-phase 415V

Overview
Description

The Stiebel DEL AU threephase 415V electric instantaneous hot water systems provide hot water up to a maximum temperature of 50°C. These instant hot water heaters utilise sophisticated electronic technology to maintain a hot water delivery temperature that is in accordance with AS3498.

Features of the DEL hot water series:

  • Made in Germany and designed for Australian conditions
  • Temperature selection in accordance with AS3498 to a max temperature of 50°C
  • Accurate hot water temperature through 3i technology
  • Barewire element suitable for hard and soft water areas
  • Instantaneous and endless supply of hot water

Available in electrical size:

  • DEL 18 AU - 19.4kW, 27 Amps per phase, three phase 415V
  • DEL 27 AU - 28kW, 40 Amps per phase, three phase 415V
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Stiebel DEL Brochure

736.25 KB

Download
Frequently Asked Questions
Contact your local energy provider and inform them of your address. They will be able to let you know if you have 3 phase power available at your address.
You will need to check with your electrician to find out how much 3 phase power is available in “amps per phase”. The DEL 18 AU water heater requires 27 Amps per phase, whereas the DEL 27 AU requires 40 Amps per phase.
You will need to confirm the amperage supply to the hot water unit from the circuit breaker in the switchboard. Please contact us to confirm the appropriate instantaneous electric hot water system.
As a general rule the instant hot water system required will be based on the number of hot water outlets the hot water system needs to service, along with the incoming cold water temperature. As a general guide in an apartment/house with 1 bathroom a 19.4kW three phase electric instantaneous water heater (E.g. DHE 18 AU, DEL 18 AU or DHB-E 18 AU) is suitable. In a house with 2 bathrooms, a 29.1kW three phase electric instantaneous water heater (E.g. DHE 27 AU, DEL 27 AU or DHB-E 27AU) should be selected.
The Stiebel Eltron DEL AU instantaneous electric water heater delivers hot water not exceeding 50 Degrees Celsius in accordance with AS3498, overcoming the need for a temperature control device in hygienic areas where hot water must be limited to 50 Degrees Celsius.
No, the DEL AU hot water system delivers hot water not exceeding 50 Degrees Celsius in accordance with AS3498, overcoming the need for a tempering valve in hygienic areas where the water must be limited to not exceed 50 Degrees Celsius.
The DEL AU water heater can be installed almost anywhere due to its compact size. The water heater does not require ventilation, relief drain or safe trays so it can be installed in a cupboard, in the roof space, below the sink, in a service cavity, in a Euro laundry just to name a few options. If installing outdoors the hot water system must be protected from the elements by a protective covering such as a meter box.
The DEL AU water heaters are designed to be installed as close as practical to the most used hot water outlet. Installing closer to the point of use can help to save water and energy by delivering hot water quickly to the outlet. The Stiebel Eltron 3 phase electric instantaneous water heaters are designed to service multiple outlets located several metres away from the system.
Compared to a storage hot water unit an electric instantaneous water heater can be at up to 30% more efficient. This is due to the water heater not storing any hot water and having heat losses from storing a body of hot water.
Contact
Display AddressPyrmont, NSW

Sydney Showroom 2 Harvey St

1800 153 351
