DEL 50 degree celsius instant hot water on demand
The Stiebel DEL AU three-phase 415V
Overview
Description
The Stiebel DEL AU threephase 415V electric instantaneous hot water systems provide hot water up to a maximum temperature of 50°C. These instant hot water heaters utilise sophisticated electronic technology to maintain a hot water delivery temperature that is in accordance with AS3498.
Features of the DEL hot water series:
- Made in Germany and designed for Australian conditions
- Temperature selection in accordance with AS3498 to a max temperature of 50°C
- Accurate hot water temperature through 3i technology
- Barewire element suitable for hard and soft water areas
- Instantaneous and endless supply of hot water
Available in electrical size:
- DEL 18 AU - 19.4kW, 27 Amps per phase, three phase 415V
- DEL 27 AU - 28kW, 40 Amps per phase, three phase 415V
Downloads
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I know if I have 3 phase power available at my property?
Contact your local energy provider and inform them of your address. They will be able to let you know if you have 3 phase power available at your address.
I have 3 phase power at my property, can I install a DEL AU instant hot water system?
You will need to check with your electrician to find out how much 3 phase power is available in “amps per phase”. The DEL 18 AU water heater requires 27 Amps per phase, whereas the DEL 27 AU requires 40 Amps per phase.
I have a 3 phase electric instantaneous unit I want to replace, what Stiebel Eltron system should I select?
You will need to confirm the amperage supply to the hot water unit from the circuit breaker in the switchboard. Please contact us to confirm the appropriate instantaneous electric hot water system.
What size instantaneous electric water heater do I need for my apartment or house?
As a general rule the instant hot water system required will be based on the number of hot water outlets the hot water system needs to service, along with the incoming cold water temperature. As a general guide in an apartment/house with 1 bathroom a 19.4kW three phase electric instantaneous water heater (E.g. DHE 18 AU, DEL 18 AU or DHB-E 18 AU) is suitable. In a house with 2 bathrooms, a 29.1kW three phase electric instantaneous water heater (E.g. DHE 27 AU, DEL 27 AU or DHB-E 27AU) should be selected.
What hot water temperature can the DEL AU water heaters deliver?
The Stiebel Eltron DEL AU instantaneous electric water heater delivers hot water not exceeding 50 Degrees Celsius in accordance with AS3498, overcoming the need for a temperature control device in hygienic areas where hot water must be limited to 50 Degrees Celsius.
Does the DEL AU need a tempering valve to limit the hot water to 50 Degrees Celsius?
No, the DEL AU hot water system delivers hot water not exceeding 50 Degrees Celsius in accordance with AS3498, overcoming the need for a tempering valve in hygienic areas where the water must be limited to not exceed 50 Degrees Celsius.
Where can the DEL AU instant hot water system be installed?
The DEL AU water heater can be installed almost anywhere due to its compact size. The water heater does not require ventilation, relief drain or safe trays so it can be installed in a cupboard, in the roof space, below the sink, in a service cavity, in a Euro laundry just to name a few options. If installing outdoors the hot water system must be protected from the elements by a protective covering such as a meter box.
How far can the water heater be installed from the hot water outlet?
The DEL AU water heaters are designed to be installed as close as practical to the most used hot water outlet. Installing closer to the point of use can help to save water and energy by delivering hot water quickly to the outlet. The Stiebel Eltron 3 phase electric instantaneous water heaters are designed to service multiple outlets located several metres away from the system.
How efficient is an instantaneous electric water heater compared to an electric storage hot water system?
Compared to a storage hot water unit an electric instantaneous water heater can be at up to 30% more efficient. This is due to the water heater not storing any hot water and having heat losses from storing a body of hot water.