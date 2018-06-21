DECKER Design: Solid composite decking

DECKER Design range of solid composite decking provides a low maintenance environmental alternative to timber for building decks or patios. Our solid product is 25mm thick, thicker than other products providing integrity at 450mm joist spacing. Our boards come 140mm wide, with edge channels for hidden fixing using our "Invisi-Clip” system. Our standard length is 3.6m, a flexible length given a 16kg weight for each board - providing for easy installation without excess waste.

DECKER's solid decking is suitable for both residential and commercial applications.

DECKER Design comes in six standard colours.

Matching screening, uprights and fascia are available to complete your project.

Features & Benefits:

DECKER Design's range of composite decking offers major benefits over timber.

Faster and easier installation:

Less ground preparation prior to installation

No hassle of oiling

Lower maintenance and defects over time:

No resin bleeding

No splinters

No rotting or warping

Termite and fungus resistance

Freedom to match and complement interior design:

Much larger range of designer colours

Custom colours and board lengths for bigger projects.

A better choice for decking around pools and spas



We even have a budget range for apartment balconies and small patios based upon a 20mm thickness.

If you have a question, a design issue or specific requirement; we can probably help you so please give us a call on 02 8320 6710.