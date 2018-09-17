DECKER Design: Solid composite Boardwalk

Decker's solid wood plastic composite Boardwalk range provide an architectural alternative to timber where strength and size is required for a board. These products, minimum 30mm thick, have good load operating ranges, and are ideal for boardwalks, steps, paths and jetties.

These products may be used in coastal areas without treatment and will weather and last at least as long as comparable timber sleepers.

The DECKER Boardwalk range give architects and designers an alternative to timber in bushland or coastal environments. Whilst no yet prevalent in Australia, wood plastic composite has replaced timber in many coastal applications in America.

Our Boardwalk range offers square -edged products in 140mm widths at 35mm and 40mm thickness, and a 150mm wide board in 50mm thickness. Finishes are embossed woodgrain and/or brushed (sanded). Whatever your requirements, we can advise on product alternatives and specifications.

DECKER Boardwalk products are not held in stock and are manufactured to order, subject to a minimum order quantity of 500 linear metres. Custom lengths up to 2.4m are available to eliminate cutting of boards for your project ; saves installation cost.

Note: Our composite products comprise approximately 60% reclaimed wood waste and 30% recycled polyethylene, making our product denser than some of our competitors but also environmentally friendly.