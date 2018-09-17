DECKER Design: Aura solid composite laths for screens

Decker's solid wood plastic composite laths provide an architectural alternative to wood for designing feature or privacy screening.

Our stocked screening products matching our decking; ideal for building privacy screening adjacent to a deck.

Our custom-made laths give architects the opportunity to select the best profile, colour and length for a design project. Where we don't stock an item, delivery is 8-10 weeks following order, and the order can then be customised.

DECKER can provide square or rectangular solid lath profiles, usually in a brushed or sanded finish which can be face fixed into position. Our popular profiles are 40mm and 50mm square and 55 x15mm and 75 x 25mm rectangular.

Wood Plastic Composite is a great material choice when compared with timber where architectural features are difficult to reach for maintenance or cleaning. With a ready-made finish, the DECKER Aura range of composite laths also provides an economical installed cost.

Custom lengths, colours and profiles are available for all projects, subject to a minimum order quantity.

Note: Our composite products comprise approximately 60% reclaimed wood waste and 30% recycled polyethylene, making our product denser than some of our competitors but also environmentally friendly.