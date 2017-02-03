Logo
CycloneTie from MiTek
CycloneTie from MiTek

Last Updated on 03 Feb 2017

MiTek CycloneTies are used to fix purlins, rafters and trusses to top plates and timber lintels in areas subject to cyclonic and high wind conditions.

MiTek CycloneTies are used to fix purlins, rafters and trusses to top plates and timber lintels in areas subject to cyclonic and high wind conditions. CycloneTies are available in 180mm, 400mm, 600mm, 900mm and 1200mm lengths. All have pre-bent legs for quick installation and pre-punched holes for easy fixing. For maximum performance, fix with MiTek 30 x 2.8mm hot dipped galvanized reinforced head nails.

MiTek CycloneTies are an Engineered Building Product. They have been designed and manufactured in accordance with ISO 9001 and meet all the requirements of the National Code Series and Australian Standards. Installation instructions, including product specifications can be found in the MiTek CycloneTie data sheet. . This can be accessed via the free, MiTek EasyCat App or downloaded from the MiTek website.

Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Head Office 46 Monash Drive

(03) 8795 8888
Office AddressRiverwood, NSW

Sydney Office Unit 5/100 Belmore Road , Riverwood Business Park

(02) 8525 8000
Office AddressEagle Farm, QLD

Brisbane Office 17 Eagleview Place

(07) 3861 2100
Office AddressNetley, SA

South Australia Office Unit 5/348 Richmond Road

(08) 8234 1326
Office AddressPerth, WA

Western Australia Office 47 Abbott Road

(08) 9353 2225
