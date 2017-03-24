Cyclone proof roller shutters
Last Updated on 24 Mar 2017
High wind performance doors for safe rooms and reliable access to buildings.
Overview
Description
Greene Fire have a couple of high wind performance doors to create safe rooms or improve reliability of access into and from your buildings. Both products have been tested to withstand wind speeds up to 410kph and 180kph which protect from cyclone and severe weather.
High wind performance door products:
- SafeScape 500 - Designed for safe rooms and storm shelters can be constructed to FEMA 361 and ICC 500 Standards. The complete assembly is also fire rated for 3-hours and certified to wind speeds of up to 255mph (410 kph).
- Dynamic110 - Tested and certified for door assemblies up to 9 meters wide with a wind load introduced and maintained over the duration of a complete opening and closing cycle. The complete assembly is certified to wind speeds of up to 110mph (180 kph).