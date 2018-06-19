Customisable Outdoor Shower Unit with Integrated Signage
Last Updated on 19 Jun 2018
Overview
The Aquafil FlexiShower is a 2100mm-high outdoor shower station designed specially for coastal public environments.
The product can be configured with one shower head space (single sided) or two (double sided), and comes with two anti-bacterial bottle refill points as well as integrated signage panels as standard.
Capable of occupying in-built filtration and remote water metering, the FlexiShower has been developed to include a variety of unique features including drinking fountain basins and dog drinking bowls.
With a time-flow valve that minimises water waste as well as a corrosion-resistant, heavy-duty stainless steel construction, the Aquafil FlexiShower is the ideal addition to any public beach or waterfront precinct.
