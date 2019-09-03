Logo
Bathroom interior with custom furniture
Bedroom interior with custom made furniture
Bedroom interior with custom single bed
Bedroom interior with custom storage
Home office with custom made pin board
Home office with veneer desk
Kitchen interior with custom made furniture
Kitchen interior with custom shelving
Living room interior with custom made shelf
Living room interior with custom made shelves
Living room interior with custom tv cabinet
Residential interior with custom made desk and retractable desk
Traditional wall unit side view
Walk in wardrobe with custom furniture
Custom furniture: Est 1973 Custom designed quality built by Interfar

Last Updated on 03 Sep 2019

Wall units, Media units, Entertainment units, Home office, Wall beds, Smart beds, Bedrooms, Kitchens, Multifunction rooms, Vanities, Wardrobes, Bar units and Storage units.

Overview
Description

Custom made furniture to fit your space and style.

Interfar can create anything from a simple Wall Unit, Media Unit or an entire concept to turn that room into a multifunctional useful space. Its versatility, flexibility and variety allows you to create the latest contemporary look.

The best quality components, incorporating the latest advances in technology, are used in the manufacture of our furniture. Beautiful and durable, you can have confidence that your new Interfar furniture will continue to look as good for many years as the day it was installed.

Interfar Furniture is installed in your home by skilled craftsmen and is guaranteed to last.

Examples of custom made furniture we produce are:

  • Bars
  • Bedroom furniture
  • Bookshelves
  • Buffets
  • Display units
  • Entertainment units
  • Home offices
  • Kitchens
  • Laundry
  • Media units
  • Storage units
  • Vanity units
  • Wall beds
  • Smart beds
  • Wardrobes

Contact
Display AddressDrummoyne, NSW

219 Victoria Rd

02 9719 1200
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

1/1040 Canley Vale Road

02 9719 1234
