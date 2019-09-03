Custom made furniture to fit your space and style.

Interfar can create anything from a simple Wall Unit, Media Unit or an entire concept to turn that room into a multifunctional useful space. Its versatility, flexibility and variety allows you to create the latest contemporary look.

The best quality components, incorporating the latest advances in technology, are used in the manufacture of our furniture. Beautiful and durable, you can have confidence that your new Interfar furniture will continue to look as good for many years as the day it was installed.

Interfar Furniture is installed in your home by skilled craftsmen and is guaranteed to last.

Examples of custom made furniture we produce are: