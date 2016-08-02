Logo
Bent and Curved Glass
Custom curved and flat glass

Bent & Curved Glass Pty Ltd manufactures all forms of curved and custom flat glass for a broad range of architectural applications throughout Australia.

  • Custom laminated graphic glass applications include splashbacks, door panels, window panels, dividing screens, skylights, office partitions,
  • Custom toughened structural laminated flat glass includes floor panels, stair treads, balustrades, roofs, awning panels, pool windows and wet edges.

Bent and Curved Glass are constantly working to develop new methods and techniques to meet the growing demand for flat and curved structural glass applications.

BCG can contribute at the design, specification, tender and construction stages to ensure the successful integration of curved and flat glass into any sized project.

Display AddressRevesby, NSW

25 Daisy Street

02 9773 1022
