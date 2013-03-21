Custom plastic fabrication, CNC routing and cut To size services by Allplastics

Allplastics Engineering provides a comprehensive range of customised plastic fabrication and thermoforming services. Their experienced team utilise a variety of materials including: Acrylic, Polycarbonate, PVC Rigid and Expanded, Polypropylene, HDPE and PETG to create a range of eye catching products.

Customised Plastic Fabrication options for displays, holders and panels

Plastic Fabrication is used to manufacture attractive showcases, exhibition displays, museums exhibits, decorative wall panels, balustrades, safety screens, laboratory ware and more.

Allplastics utilises clear, coloured, opal, frost, fluorescent, pearlescent Acrylic and polycarbonate sheets as well as tube and rod to complete your next project

Allplastics is the authorised distributor of many quality brands including PERSPEX in New South Wales, providing a 10 year warranty

CNC Routing for Signs and Engraving

Allplastics offer signage and 3D engraving services of plastics as well as MDF to meet specific product requirements. These services are useful for when prototype and bulk quantities are needed. Allplastics also offers CNC routing up to table size 3m x 2m.

Plastic Fabrication, Thermoforming and CNC Routing Services

All Plastics offer a range of services to suit your specific fabrication requirements.

CNC Turning, Bending, Welding, Gluing, Shape Cutting

Encapsulation of paper and objects in Acrylic

Cut to Size, Slumping, Diamond Edge Polishing up to 2.5 metres long

Forming, Milling, Drilling, Threading, Moulding, Buffing, Laminating

Welding Services for a wealth of industries and applications

Allplastics also offer welding services, using hot airgun and extrusion guns for industries such as mining, food, water research, tanks, hoods, scrolling towers, pump blocks, pipes, storage vessel, food storage vessel, plating tanks, fume cupboards and tank liners.