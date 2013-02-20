Custom Made Timber Doors by William Russell Doors

William Russell Doors takes pride in its ability to manufacture any type of timber door and to source premium quality exotic and Australian timber species.

Timber Entry and Internal Doors, unique in so many ways

These superb entrance and internal doors reflect modern European styling while featuring Australian species exclusively

Natural colour and grain of species such as Sassafras, Blackwood, Myrtle, Victorian Ash, Jarrah and Tasmanian Oak

Shown in ultra contemporary combination

William Russell design and craft a range of doors including:

Contemporary doors

Traditional doors

Custom doors

Fire-rated doors

If you’re looking for the stunning beauty of Australian timber and the artistry of the country’s best joinery craftsmen, William Russell Doors creates premium standard and custom doors just for you.