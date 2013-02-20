Custom Made Timber Doors by William Russell Doors
Last Updated on 20 Feb 2013
William Russell Doors range of exterior and interior doors made from quality timbers that can be custom built for any door way.
Overview
Description
William Russell Doors takes pride in its ability to manufacture any type of timber door and to source premium quality exotic and Australian timber species.
Timber Entry and Internal Doors, unique in so many ways
- These superb entrance and internal doors reflect modern European styling while featuring Australian species exclusively
- Natural colour and grain of species such as Sassafras, Blackwood, Myrtle, Victorian Ash, Jarrah and Tasmanian Oak
- Shown in ultra contemporary combination
William Russell design and craft a range of doors including:
- Contemporary doors
- Traditional doors
- Custom doors
- Fire-rated doors
If you’re looking for the stunning beauty of Australian timber and the artistry of the country’s best joinery craftsmen, William Russell Doors creates premium standard and custom doors just for you.