Custom Made Shutters by Amber Plantation Shutters

Custom Made Window Shutters

Amber Plantation Shutters build their interior window shutters with skilled, experienced and dedicated craftsman who take pride in every shutter panel produced.



A high quality shutter will last for decades, and the most common mistake buyers make is purchasing a lower quality shutter material or construction level than is indicated by their window environment.



Amber custom made shutters are perfect for any window size. They can be used in residential or commercial premises.



Architectural Window Shutters

Hand crafted shutters are also able to architecturally open a room and add brightness by way of ambient light reflection, a feature that by itself can change the entire atmosphere of a home.



One of the most practical qualities these plantation shutters provide is in their ability to insulate against both summer heat and winter cold, without compromising views or privacy.



Western Red Cedar Shutters

In the realm of wooden shutters, a higher quality of construction is needed to cope with their diverse environment. Recently several foreign manufacturers have begun selling lower end component shutters into Australia, using different materials ranging from Basswood to MDF (medium density fibreboard) and other composites.



All of which can work well for a while in some applications but may not be your best choice, despite their tempting lower cost. Western red cedar is the industry's premium wood of choice and is used almost exclusively by quality shutter manufacturers.



Amber western red cedar plantation shutters are very low maintenance as there a no blind cords to replace or no need to wash curtains.



Timber Shutters

Most of the blinds and curtains on the market today are very difficult to clean as they are made from material and are prone to collect dust and harbour dust mites. Plantation shutters are easy to clean with either a damp cloth or feather duster, if you have allergic reactions to dust or dust mites then timber plantation shutters are the perfect choice for your home.