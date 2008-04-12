Custom Made Saunas and Steam Rooms from Viking Sauna
Sauna and Steam Rooms made to order and can be used for commercial or residential applications.
Viking Sauna install, supply and service Tylo Sauna and Steam Room Equipment throughout Australia.
Tiled Steam Rooms and Western Red Cedar Saunas
Sauna and Steam Room Equipment
Saunas and Steam Rooms are well know for their health benefits, improving your general well being, skin cleansing and overall relaxation.
The Viking Sauna and Steam Rooms are made to order and can be used for commercial or residential applications including:
- All units are custom built
- Steam Rooms - Walls and seats tiled, ceilings in white aluminium sheet
- Saunas - Appear in a western red cedar colour, heaters either stainless steel or with heat barrier outer shell
- Sauna heaters
- Control panels
- Steam gnerators
- Hotels
- Aquatic centres
- Gymnasiums
- Health and beauty clubs/centres
- Apartment complexes
- Spas
- Recreational or private clubs
Viking Sauna also supply prefabricated saunas, all products are available to commercial, recreational and residential applications.