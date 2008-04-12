Custom Made Louvre Systems from Fieger Louvre Australia
Custom made louvres available in single or double glazed, can be manually or electronically operated for commercial or home applications.
Overview
Description
Double Glazed Louvres from Fieger Louvre Australia offer the advantages of maximum ventilation with maximum insulation that can be part of smoke control systems.
These custom made Louvre systems are ideal for commercial, office or residential projects.
Fieger Louvre Australia also have a range of single glazed louvres for maximum light transmission.
Custom made louvre and louvre window systems
- Clear Anodized and powder coated
- All Louvre Windows are custom made with blade sizes from 200mm to 300m
- Thermally separated double glazed aluminium frames for superior thermal insulation and noise reduction
- Can be fitted with toughened, laminated low E glass
- Able to be integrated into a BMCS system for natural ventilation and smoke control
- Manual or electric operation
- Smooth and simultaneous operating mechanism for up to 3sq.mtrs with one hand/actuator
- Integration of different sized fixed and operable blades in one unit