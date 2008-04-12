Custom Made Louvre Systems from Fieger Louvre Australia

Double Glazed Louvres from Fieger Louvre Australia offer the advantages of maximum ventilation with maximum insulation that can be part of smoke control systems.





These custom made Louvre systems are ideal for commercial, office or residential projects.





Fieger Louvre Australia also have a range of single glazed louvres for maximum light transmission

.



Custom made louvre and louvre window systems



Clear Anodized and powder coated

All Louvre Windows are custom made with blade sizes from 200mm to 300m

Thermally separated double glazed aluminium frames for superior thermal insulation and noise reduction

Can be fitted with toughened, laminated low E glass

Able to be integrated into a BMCS system for natural ventilation and smoke control

Manual or electric operation

Smooth and simultaneous operating mechanism for up to 3sq.mtrs with one hand/actuator

Integration of different sized fixed and operable blades in one unit

The Fieger range of louvre systems offer versatility and proven shading performance.