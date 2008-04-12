Custom Fabric Printing - Branding for Marketing and Promotional Events from ITK
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Made in Australia, washable and iron free, customised trademarked business table covers, table cloth
Overview
Description
In The Know provide custom made branding for marketing and promotional events. In The Know creates high quality images and designs on a wide variety of fabrics and other medium using digital dye sublimination process.
Custom fabric printing solutions
- Branded fabric signage
- Colour matching samples
- Pull up banners
- Exhibition displays
- Portable fabric architecture
- Interior textile walls
- Outdoor mesh wraps
- Custom fitted tablecloths
Corporate branding and imageryITK provide a full design and consultation service for your project, offering the expertise to take your ideas to the next level. ITK can also install in any situation be it wall or ceiling installations or portables for shows and exhibitions.
Fabric and material printing from ITK includes:
- Tablecloths, custom made to fit any table
- Chair overs to fit any sized chair
- Furnishings - bespoke upholstery & more
- Banners and flags in full vibrant colou
- Serviettes, place mats, coasters - plain or printed to order
Contact
Display AddressCity East Brisbane, QLD
PO Box 156820408 766 549
