Custom Fabric Printing - Branding for Marketing and Promotional Events from ITK
Corporate Table Covers and Corporate Table Cloths, Fabric Printing Services, Corporate Signage and Corporate Banners
Custom Fabric Printing - Branding for Marketing and Promotional Events from ITK
Corporate Table Covers and Corporate Table Cloths, Fabric Printing Services, Corporate Signage and Corporate Banners
Custom Fabric Printing - Branding for Marketing and Promotional Events from ITK

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Made in Australia, washable and iron free, customised trademarked business table covers, table cloth

Overview
Description
In The Know provide custom made branding for marketing and promotional events. In The Know creates high quality images and designs on a wide variety of fabrics and other medium using digital dye sublimination process.

Custom fabric printing solutions
  • Branded fabric signage
  • Colour matching samples
  • Pull up banners
  • Exhibition displays
  • Portable fabric architecture
  • Interior textile walls
  • Outdoor mesh wraps
  • Custom fitted tablecloths
Corporate branding and imagery
Fabric and material printing from ITK includes:
  • Tablecloths, custom made to fit any table
  • Chair overs to fit any sized chair
  • Furnishings - bespoke upholstery & more
  • Banners and flags in full vibrant colou
  • Serviettes, place mats, coasters - plain or printed to order
ITK provide a full design and consultation service for your project, offering the expertise to take your ideas to the next level. ITK can also install in any situation be it wall or ceiling installations or portables for shows and exhibitions.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
ITK Print Media

7.39 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Merlo Coffee Satin Banner

42 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCity East Brisbane, QLD

PO Box 15682

0408 766 549
Postal AddressCity East Brisbane, QLD

PO Box 15682

0408 766 549
