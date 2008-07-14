Custom Designed Architectural Door Hardware from Madinoz
Last Updated on 14 Jul 2008
Madinoz offer a comprehensive range of Architectural Door Hardware which are available in various sizes, materials and finishes and can be custom made to individual specifications
Overview
Description
Madinoz has an extensive range of custom designed stainless steel architectural door hardware that will enhance any commercial and residential projects.
Architectural Door Hardware offering Exceptional Quality and Innovative Designs
Handcrafted door hardware combined with modern technology
- Madinoz combines handcrafted tradition with modern technology to create their unique line of door hardware
- Well priced products made from premium materials and finishes including 316 marine grade stainless steel and solid brass
- Madinoz have architectural consultants on hand for any special requirements
- A versatile range of Stainless Steel Handles including lever, cabinet, brass and entry pull handles
- Bathroom Fixtures and Furniture
- Stainless Steel Towel Rails
- Stainless Steel Coat Hooks and Door Stops
Architectural Door Hardware Perfectly Suited for Residential and Commercial Applications
With durability and reliable performance the architectural door hardware range is suitable for a variety of settings:
- Residential Building and renovations
- Commercial Buildings and Office Fitouts as well as retail fit outs
- Sports Stadiums
- Back to back fixing handles and single fixing handles are ideal for a variety of doors including entry doors, bi-fold doors and shower screen plus much more
Recent Projects using Madinoz Architectural Door Hardware
- Saunders Wharf project Pyrmont
- Stonecutters Pyrmont
- Evolve Pyrmont
- Darling Walk project Darling Harbour
- The Royal Newcastle
- Royal Childrens Hospital Melbourne
- BHP Headquarters Perth
- Virgin Blue offices Brisbane
- Suncorp Stadium
- Hayman Island Resort
- 111 Eagle St Brisbane
- Westpac Banks Nationwide
Downloads
Contact
