Madinoz Architectural Door Hardware for every project requirement
Custom Designed Architectural Door Hardware from Madinoz

Last Updated on 14 Jul 2008

Madinoz offer a comprehensive range of Architectural Door Hardware which are available in various sizes, materials and finishes and can be custom made to individual specifications

Overview
Description
Madinoz has an extensive range of custom designed stainless steel architectural door hardware that will enhance any commercial and residential projects.

Architectural Door Hardware offering Exceptional Quality and Innovative Designs
Handcrafted door hardware combined with modern technology

  • Madinoz combines handcrafted tradition with modern technology to create their unique line of door hardware
  • Well priced products made from premium materials and finishes including 316 marine grade stainless steel and solid brass
  • Madinoz have architectural consultants on hand for any special requirements
  • A versatile range of Stainless Steel Handles including lever, cabinet, brass and entry pull handles
  • Bathroom Fixtures and Furniture
  • Stainless Steel Towel Rails
  • Stainless Steel Coat Hooks and Door Stops

Architectural Door Hardware Perfectly Suited for Residential and Commercial Applications

With durability and reliable performance the architectural door hardware range is suitable for a variety of settings:


  • Residential Building and renovations
  • Commercial Buildings and Office Fitouts as well as retail fit outs
  • Sports Stadiums
  • Back to back fixing handles and single fixing handles are ideal for a variety of doors including entry doors, bi-fold doors and shower screen plus much more

Recent Projects using Madinoz Architectural Door Hardware

  • Saunders Wharf project Pyrmont
  • Stonecutters Pyrmont
  • Evolve Pyrmont
  • Darling Walk project Darling Harbour
  • The Royal Newcastle
  • Royal Childrens Hospital Melbourne
  • BHP Headquarters Perth
  • Virgin Blue offices Brisbane
  • Suncorp Stadium
  • Hayman Island Resort
  • 111 Eagle St Brisbane
  • Westpac Banks Nationwide
Madinoz range build upon years of experience in the design and production of quality hardware, inspired by the shapes of nature, innovation and functionality. Like all Madinoz products the guarantee is unconditional.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
The Complete Product Catalogue

9.60 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressQueanbeyan, ACT

Aluform Interiors 19 Carrington Stree

Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Access Speciality Hardware 7 Bradford Street

Display AddressByron Bay, NSW

Byron Bay Building Materials 1 Grevillea Street

Display AddressCammeray, NSW

Style Finish, Shop 1, Abott Lane

Display AddressCromer, NSW

21 Orlando Rd

02 9939 2007
Display AddressPeakhurst, NSW

Hardware & General 107-109 Boundary Road

Display AddressWilloughby, NSW

Keeler Hardware 184 High Street

Display AddressMaroochydore, QLD

Abel Locksmiths 17-19 Beach Road

Display AddressWindsor, QLD

Bretts Hardware 142 Newmarket Road

Display AddressHindmarsh, SA

Architectural Hardware & Doors 259 Port Road

Display AddressHindmarsh, SA

Access Hardware (S.A.) Pty Ltd 20 Manton Street

Display AddressWayville, SA

Woodpend Hardware 61 Goodwood Road

Display AddressHobart, TAS

Access Hardware (TAS) Pty Ltd 21 Brisbane Street

Display AddressMornington, VIC

Handleworks 7/11 Satu Way

Display AddressNorth Melbourne, VIC

Access Hardware Pty Ltd 74/92 Gracie Street

Display AddressSouth Geelong, VIC

Detail Door Hardware, 143 Fyans Street

Display AddressBusselton, WA

Door Hardware Solutions Unit 3 Home Depot Strelly St

Display AddressMaddington, WA

Barretts Architectural Products 1/11 Alloa Road

Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

Parker Black & Forrest 1/15 Carbon Court

Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

Architectural Design H/W 13/50 Howe Street

Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

Barnetts Architectural Hardware 8/9 Sundercombe Street

