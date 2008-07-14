Custom Designed Architectural Door Hardware from Madinoz

Architectural Door Hardware offering Exceptional Quality and Innovative Designs



Madinoz combines handcrafted tradition with modern technology to create their unique line of door hardware

Well priced products made from premium materials and finishes including 316 marine grade stainless steel and solid brass

Madinoz have architectural consultants on hand for any special requirements

A versatile range of Stainless Steel Handles including lever, cabinet, brass and entry pull handles

Bathroom Fixtures and Furniture

Stainless Steel Towel Rails

Stainless Steel Coat Hooks and Door Stops

Madinoz has an extensive range of custom designed stainless steel architectural door hardware that will enhance any commercial and residential projects.Handcrafted door hardware combined with modern technology

Architectural Door Hardware Perfectly Suited for Residential and Commercial Applications

With durability and reliable performance the architectural door hardware range is suitable for a variety of settings:





Residential Building and renovations

Commercial Buildings and Office Fitouts as well as retail fit outs

Sports Stadiums

Back to back fixing handles and single fixing handles are ideal for a variety of doors including entry doors, bi-fold doors and shower screen plus much more

Recent Projects using Madinoz Architectural Door Hardware

Saunders Wharf project Pyrmont

Stonecutters Pyrmont

Evolve Pyrmont

Darling Walk project Darling Harbour

The Royal Newcastle

Royal Childrens Hospital Melbourne

BHP Headquarters Perth

Virgin Blue offices Brisbane

Suncorp Stadium

Hayman Island Resort

111 Eagle St Brisbane

Westpac Banks Nationwide

Madinoz range build upon years of experience in the design and production of quality hardware, inspired by the shapes of nature, innovation and functionality. Like all Madinoz products the guarantee is unconditional.