As Australia’s strongest, smartest, most technologically advanced mesh security screen door, Crimsafe iQ delivers unrivalled protection for your family, home or business.

Years of research and development has culminated in a security screen door that has passed the toughest, most rigorous burglar-resistance test in the world – the RC2 Test; a test far more stringent than the Australian Standard. In fact, Crimsafe iQ is now officially the strongest stainless steel mesh security screen door in Australia.

The iQ range is the first Crimsafe product to incorporate smart technology, giving you the flexibility to choose between a mechanical (iQ-m) or electronic (iQ-e) option.

Features and benefits:

Electronic or mechanical multi-point locking system

European designed hardware

Anti-jemmy heavy duty hinges

Day/ night programming can specify whether the door should lock automatically on closing (iQ-e series)

Emergency release from inside (iQ-e series)

Thicker and wider frame with patented anti-jemmy features

Multiple access options including a choice of manual key lock, PIN code keypad, Bluetooth or keyfob

Access to programming features via mobile app

Individually programmable PIN codes

Patented U-groove profile design to withstand jemmy attack

Patented Crimsafe Ultimate framing system with unique Screw-Clamp™ technology and clip-on protective cover



