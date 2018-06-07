Crimsafe iQ™
Last Updated on 07 Jun 2018
Crimsafe iQ™ is the strongest stainless steel security screen door in Australia. With the patented technology and smooth profile of Crimsafe Ultimate as its foundation, Crimsafe iQ™ adds anti-jemmy heavy-duty hinges and a wider, stronger, patented frame, making it highly-resistant to attack.
Overview
As Australia’s strongest, smartest, most technologically advanced mesh security screen door, Crimsafe iQ delivers unrivalled protection for your family, home or business.
Years of research and development has culminated in a security screen door that has passed the toughest, most rigorous burglar-resistance test in the world – the RC2 Test; a test far more stringent than the Australian Standard. In fact, Crimsafe iQ is now officially the strongest stainless steel mesh security screen door in Australia.
The iQ range is the first Crimsafe product to incorporate smart technology, giving you the flexibility to choose between a mechanical (iQ-m) or electronic (iQ-e) option.
Features and benefits:
- Electronic or mechanical multi-point locking system
- European designed hardware
- Anti-jemmy heavy duty hinges
- Day/ night programming can specify whether the door should lock automatically on closing (iQ-e series)
- Emergency release from inside (iQ-e series)
- Thicker and wider frame with patented anti-jemmy features
- Multiple access options including a choice of manual key lock, PIN code keypad, Bluetooth or keyfob
- Access to programming features via mobile app
- Individually programmable PIN codes
- Patented U-groove profile design to withstand jemmy attack
- Patented Crimsafe Ultimate framing system with unique Screw-Clamp™ technology and clip-on protective cover
