Crestron Room Scheduling
Last Updated on 05 May 2023
In today’s hybrid workplace, people come and go on different schedules. To keep everyone working efficiently and productively, it’s essential to integrate room scheduling into your workplace design. Crestron Room Scheduling lets your workforce quickly book the right space with the right technology. All while helping you manage occupation density and providing utilisation data for better real estate planning.
Overview
