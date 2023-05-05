Crestron Home

The Crestron Home® OS is a state-of-the-art smart home Operating System specifically developed to ensure that every Crestron product, devices, and even specialised systems, all work together as a single ecosystem. With Crestron Home, you can take control of your home's lighting, climate, security, entertainment, and more, all from one intuitive interface or your own smart device.