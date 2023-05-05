Crestron Fliptops
Last Updated on 05 May 2023
Crestron FlipTop cable management systems make it simple to connect at a conference room table or lectern. All connections and cables are concealed inside beautiful drop-in industrial designs. And with their highly modular design, FlipTops can easily be configured and updated to meet the specific needs of any meeting space.
Overview
