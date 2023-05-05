Crestron AirMedia
Last Updated on 05 May 2023
With AirMedia® wireless conferencing technology you can transform any space into a high quality conferencing space. Whether you’re in a huddle room, lounge, or mixed use room, it’s easy to present, share, and host a meeting from any device.
Overview
Description
With AirMedia® wireless conferencing technology you can transform any space into a high quality conferencing space. Whether you’re in a huddle room, lounge, or mixed use room, it’s easy to present, share, and host a meeting from any device.