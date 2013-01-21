Creative Paint Inspirations for Projects Inside and Out by Resene Paints
Last Updated on 21 Jan 2013
High quality paint solutions for commercial and residential projects with dynamic colours and long lasting results.
Overview
High performance paint solutions with reputable quality and proven reliability, Resene Paints deliver modern innovations for commercial and residential buildings.
Sustainable products for an environmental future
Leading innovation in paint research and development, Resene became a part of the Environmental Choice Programme in 1996 to produce a comprehensive range of Environmental Choice certified products.
Developed with concentrated Resene tinting technology for long lasting true to colour results
Durable decorative tinters are developed non VOC to ensure specific colours without unnecessary VOCs blended and interlinked systems for colourful finishes.
Projecting future colour trends, advanced tools and colour scheme with Total Colour System
Intelligent Total Colour System offers flexibility through a rainbow of colour services which includes:
- The Range Fashion Fandeck: Effectively presenting the lastest on trend colours and fashion predictions
- The Range Whites and Neutrals: A library of over 300 of the most popular whites and neutrals in 6 strength options
- Also available: Resene Testpots, A4 drawdown samples, electronic colour services and virtual painting
Invested in forward thinking development, Resene’s comprehensive product range includes:
- Paints
- Primers
- Sealers
- Stains
- Undercoats
- Specialised coatings
Helping professionals stay ahead of the curve with essential architectural service and reference materials including:
- Total Colour System
- Technical and specification manuals
- Samples and online information
Enhancing design with electronic formats to suit popular dynamic software including:
- AutoCAD
- PhotoShopp
- Revit
- SketchUp
- Vectorworks
- Softplan
Professional quality products with over 65 years of trusted development, Resene Paints offer exceptional paints necessary to meet modern architectural and building standards.
Downloads
Resene Total Colour System Colour Tools
7.01 MB
Resene Recommended Residential Paint Systems Brochure
1.26 MB
Resene CoolColour
2.15 MB
Resene Make a Sustainable Choice Brochure
3.42 MB
Resene Environmental Policy Statement
331.74 KB
Resene Product VOC Summary
76.54 KB
Resene Promise of Quality
560.9 KB
Resene Architectural Services
1.92 MB
Resene Project Services
1.06 MB
Resene Company Profile
1.26 MB