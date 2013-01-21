Logo
Intelligent exterior CoolColour reflects the sun's energy keeping the paint surface and substrate cooler
Dynamic interior paints for all interior areas of commercial and residential projects
The Range Whites and Neutrals Fandeck helps you put together a tone on tone colour palette
The Range Fashion Colours Fandeck comes complementary colour suggestions on the back of each colour chip
Creative Paint Inspirations for Projects Inside and Out by Resene Paints

Last Updated on 21 Jan 2013

High quality paint solutions for commercial and residential projects with dynamic colours and long lasting results.

Overview
Description

High performance paint solutions with reputable quality and proven reliability, Resene Paints deliver modern innovations for commercial and residential buildings.

Sustainable products for an environmental future
Leading innovation in paint research and development, Resene became a part of the Environmental Choice Programme in 1996 to produce a comprehensive range of Environmental Choice certified products.

Developed with concentrated Resene tinting technology for long lasting true to colour results
Durable decorative tinters are developed non VOC to ensure specific colours without unnecessary VOCs blended and interlinked systems for colourful finishes.

Projecting future colour trends, advanced tools and colour scheme with Total Colour System
Intelligent Total Colour System offers flexibility through a rainbow of colour services which includes:

  • The Range Fashion Fandeck: Effectively presenting the lastest on trend colours and fashion predictions
  • The Range Whites and Neutrals: A library of over 300 of the most popular whites and neutrals in 6 strength options
  • Also available: Resene Testpots, A4 drawdown samples, electronic colour services and virtual painting

Invested in forward thinking development, Resene’s comprehensive product range includes:

  • Paints
  • Primers
  • Sealers
  • Stains
  • Undercoats
  • Specialised coatings

Helping professionals stay ahead of the curve with essential architectural service and reference materials including:

  • Total Colour System
  • Technical and specification manuals
  • Samples and online information

Enhancing design with electronic formats to suit popular dynamic software including:

  • AutoCAD
  • PhotoShopp
  • Revit
  • SketchUp
  • Vectorworks
  • Softplan

Professional quality products with over 65 years of trusted development, Resene Paints offer exceptional paints necessary to meet modern architectural and building standards.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Resene Total Colour System Colour Tools

7.01 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Resene Recommended Residential Paint Systems Brochure

1.26 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Resene CoolColour

2.15 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Resene Make a Sustainable Choice Brochure

3.42 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Resene Environmental Policy Statement

331.74 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Resene Product VOC Summary

76.54 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Resene Promise of Quality

560.9 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Resene Architectural Services

1.92 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Resene Project Services

1.06 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Resene Company Profile

1.26 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressErnest, QLD

Production Ave

1800 738 383
