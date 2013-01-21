Creative Paint Inspirations for Projects Inside and Out by Resene Paints

High performance paint solutions with reputable quality and proven reliability, Resene Paints deliver modern innovations for commercial and residential buildings.



Sustainable products for an environmental future

Leading innovation in paint research and development, Resene became a part of the Environmental Choice Programme in 1996 to produce a comprehensive range of Environmental Choice certified products.



Developed with concentrated Resene tinting technology for long lasting true to colour results

Durable decorative tinters are developed non VOC to ensure specific colours without unnecessary VOCs blended and interlinked systems for colourful finishes.



Projecting future colour trends, advanced tools and colour scheme with Total Colour System

Intelligent Total Colour System offers flexibility through a rainbow of colour services which includes:

The Range Fashion Fandeck: Effectively presenting the lastest on trend colours and fashion predictions

The Range Whites and Neutrals: A library of over 300 of the most popular whites and neutrals in 6 strength options

A library of over 300 of the most popular whites and neutrals in 6 strength options Also available: Resene Testpots, A4 drawdown samples, electronic colour services and virtual painting

Invested in forward thinking development, Resene’s comprehensive product range includes:

Paints

Primers

Sealers

Stains

Undercoats

Specialised coatings

Helping professionals stay ahead of the curve with essential architectural service and reference materials including:

Total Colour System

Technical and specification manuals

Samples and online information

Enhancing design with electronic formats to suit popular dynamic software including:

AutoCAD

PhotoShopp

Revit

SketchUp

Vectorworks

Softplan

Professional quality products with over 65 years of trusted development, Resene Paints offer exceptional paints necessary to meet modern architectural and building standards.